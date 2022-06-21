Letter to the Editor: Ossining Democratic Committee Chair for Hochul & Levenberg

Editor,

Elections matter. Right now there are two very important races happening for Democrats. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 28 and early voting is already underway. There are two excellent candidates that I encourage all Ossining Democrats to support–Kathy Hochul for Governor, and Dana Levenberg for Assemblywoman.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has prioritized keeping our communities safe and more affordable, and investing in education. She stepped up when New Yorkers needed steady leadership, and has dedicated herself to navigating these challenging economic times.

Dana Levenberg has done an excellent job as our Town Supervisor, bringing in unprecedented amounts of grant dollars and holding the line on property taxes. Dana is especially well prepared to be our next Assemblywoman thanks to her nine years of working for Sandy Galef. Sandy has been a wonderful Assemblywoman and we will miss having her in that position. And, just like the Ossining Town Democratic Committee, Sandy has enthusiastically endorsed Dana for Assembly.

Early voting is happening right now through Sunday, June 26. The most convenient early voting location for most Ossining residents is the Joseph G. Caputo Community Center. On Primary Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, voters should go to their regular polling place. For the early voting schedule and details about the Primary Election, please visit the Westchester Board of Elections website.

I hope you will join me in supporting these two excellent candidates–Kathy Hochul for Governor and Dana Levenberg for Assembly.

Sincerely,

Thomasina Laidley-Brown

Chairwoman, Ossining Town Democratic Committee