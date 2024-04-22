Letter to the Editor: Join the CROP Hunger Walk for the Rivertowns

Dear Rivertowns Community,

On Sunday, April 28, Irvington Presbyterian Church will host the CROP Hunger Walk for the Rivertowns, raising awareness and money to address hunger and food insecurity here in Westchester and around the world. For many years, the church has hosted this community event, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds to join us in efforts to alleviate hunger. Last year, 60 Rivertowns residents participated and together we raised over $10,000.

The walk will begin at 2 p.m. from the parking lot at Irvington Presbyterian (25 N Broadway). Sign up to walk, donate, or sponsor.

As people of faith, Irvington Presbyterian feels called to address the challenges and suffering people face. We do this through prayer, yes, but we also do this through action. As our Scriptures remind us, “Let us love, not in word and speech, but in truth and action” (1 John 3:18).

We invite you to join us as we put our love into action this Sunday.

Grace and Peace,

Rev. Dr. Blaine D. Crawford

Irvington Presbyterian Church