Letter to the Editor: In Support of Pete Harckham

To the Editor:

I too support Pete Harckham. He’s done a very good job so far, and seems to have a good feel for the needs and priorities of the people in our state senate district. I hate to think of what the election of Rob Astorino (who has allied himself with President Trump) would do to district.

Like Donald Trump, Astorino is very far to the right in his political views, and while the rest of the world has evolved around him, Astorino’s views seem to have changed very little. I believe that any actions taken by Astorino based on such antiquated and reactionary views about what is best for our district can only lead to failed policies.

Joanne Scutero

Hawthorne, NY