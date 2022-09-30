Letter to the Editor: In Support of Pete Harckham

To the Editor:

In the upcoming November election, we have an opportunity to re-elect our exceptional State Senator Pete Harckham for another term. I support Senator Harckham and here are a few reasons I believe him when he promises to fight for the issues I am passionate about.

He worked diligently to pass the Reproductive Health Act, ensuring women in New York can make their own reproductive health choices. He said: “In New York, we remain committed to upholding the rights of women to receive reproductive health care of their own choosing without governmental intrusion.”

Senator Harckham co-sponsored two bills fighting back against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn freedom of choice for women: The first bill (S.9039), protects the rights of women traveling to New York for reproductive health care and the second (S.8778) rules that law enforcement officers may not arrest any person for providing reproductive health care within New York State.

Senator Harckham kept his word.

Senator Harckham passed the toughest climate protection law in the nation (S.8378C). Protecting our clean drinking water sources is vital.

He passed landmark legislation to require zero emissions vehicles by 2035.

And he increased funding for law enforcement and gun violence interruption to keep us safer.

Senator Harckham keeps his word.

And I believe he will keep delivering for us all. Vote for Senator Pete Harckham on November 8.

Kathleen Talbot

Peekskill, NY