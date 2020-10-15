Letter to the Editor: In Support of Pete Harckham

To the editor:

I am writing today because Pete Harckham deserves your vote for re-election to the New York State Senate. Senator Pete has worked tirelessly on behalf of the Town of Cortlandt and all the communities in the 40th Senate District. He is an effective and caring leader who has done more for our communities in just a few short years than many politicians have done in their whole careers.

Senator Harckham has fulfilled the promises he made by protecting families with common-sense gun control, providing victims of abuse with access to justice in the courts, protecting our environment and helping to keep us safe from dependency issues while also keeping taxes low for our families. Senator Pete leads the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse to help fight opioid dependency while addressing barriers to treatment – including doubling the minimum inpatient treatment times for those who seek help when they need it most.

For those hurt by COVID, Pete has been a real partner in helping individual businesses, non-profit organizations, and laid-off workers to get needed benefits and assistance. Senator Pete rolled up his sleeves and worked to organize food drives all around the communities he serves; I have personally worked alongside him to distribute food with Feeding Westchester at the food distributions at the Croton train station and Senator Pete has joined our Town Board meetings to help our community through this emergency (including one meeting where he joined us by Zoom while on a break from hearings in Albany to hold our utility providers responsible for their failures during Tropical Storm Isaias!). He supported our frontline workers and fought to help our nurses at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital get a fair contract. Senator Harckham also successfully brought grant funding and economic development assistance to Cortlandt to help keep our community as one of the most vibrant, economically stable and sustainable communities in the Hudson Valley region.

I hope you will join me to vote to re-elect Pete Harckham for NY State Senate so that he can continue to fight for our communities. Make a plan to vote early, and don’t forget to vote also to re-elect Sandy Galef for NYS Assembly and to elect Mondaire Jones for Congress. Each of these candidates are excellent public servants who will continue to fight for our communities.

Sincerely,

James Creighton

Cortlandt Manor, NY

(James Creighton is a Town Councilman in the Town of Cortlandt)