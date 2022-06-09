Letter to the Editor: In Support of Mary Jane Shimsky

To the Editor,

I urge my fellow Democrats in the 92nd State Assembly District to vote for Mary Jane Shimsky in the primary this June. Mary Jane has been an energetic, progressive and accomplished member of the Westchester Board of Legislators. She is a tireless advocate for common sense gun control, fighting climate change and building modern infrastructure in our communities. As a member of the state Assembly, she will continue to fight to make our communities safe, healthy and vibrant. In addition, Mary Jane will be the first woman to serve in this seat. When Roe is overturned, we will need champions at every level of government to put the healthcare needs of women first, not last. Mary Jane will do that. Please vote for her beginning on June 18th. Election day is June 28th.

Allison Fine

Sleepy Hollow