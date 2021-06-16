Letter to the Editor: In Support of Fern Quezada

To The Town of Ossining Residents:

This is an unsolicited letter of recommendation for Fern Quezada who is running for Town of Ossining Highway Supervisor. I’ve known Fern for three years. We met when she enrolled her girls in our dance program. Fern was running the Haunt in Ossining, and we knew that she was creating a major production. When we went to the haunt to perform and observed what she had created we were amazed.

That’s why when we needed help we called Fern to be Project Manager on several productions involving hundreds of people. Fern is a creative problem solver with unlimited skills. She is an incredible leader, and can get an army on board behind her instantly. She is a tireless worker, considers others involved in any project, is highly intelligent and also understands all aspects of a project. She is willing to help another person in another aspect of a production at any time. And she creates unprecedented results on a very limited budget.

This past year has been so difficult for the Ossining community and for our non-profit organization (3 years new to Ossining). Fern is a major contributor to the fact that we are still here and a valuable resource to this community. Her work on virtual projects and productions during Covid has been nothing short of miraculous.

I know nothing of Ossining politics and of the other candidates for this position. But I can state that Fern Quezada is an invaluable resource in our community. The entire board and staff of Westchester Dance Artists/Sleepy Hollow Performing Artists believes in Fern’s abilities whole heartedly and she has our unreserved recommendation to hold the position of Town of Ossining Highway Supervisor. Why? Because Fern gives herself completely to anything she takes on. She will not rest until the project is as perfect as possible. And I know what the town will get if we are lucky enough to have her in this position.

She will bring leadership, skill, creative problem solving, and talent to any position she holds. I hope you all consider her candidacy seriously. She is a benefit to any company she is involved with.

So that Ossining knows who we are: Westchester Dance Artists/Sleepy Hollow Performing Artists is a 501(c)3 organization and has been registered with the New York State Charities Board since 2002. We have received recognition from the New York State Assembly and Congress for being an organization that has helped the children and adults in our community over a significant amount of time.

Thank you for your time and attention.

Debralyn Press

Ossining, NY 10562