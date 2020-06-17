Letter to the Editor: In Support of Evelyn Farkas

Editor, River Journal:

As a 16-year Congressional staffer and a native of Dobbs Ferry, I was thrilled to learn of Evelyn Farkas’s campaign to succeed Representative Nita Lowey, in New York’s 17th District. I look forward to the possibility that Ms. Farkas will win the seat and build on Representative Lowey’s work and legacy.

Ms. Farkas stood out to me because of her national security and human rights credentials as well as her in-depth experience in government. Today, far too many members of Congress believe that understanding Washington is a bad thing. As a result, we have a dangerous expertise gap in Congress.

I also appreciate Ms. Farkas’s commitment to the bread and butter issues that affect families in Westchester and Rockland Counties. The long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are jeopardizing small businesses, an already fragile middle class and stressing our public schools and health care system. The residents of NY-17 need a federal government on their side and having someone with Farkas’s expertise, passion, and ability to connect would be a great asset in Congress.

I hope that Ms. Farkas’s candidacy will be part of a wave that returns a true spirit of service to Congress — one that prioritizes solving the day to day problems of constituents while looking out for the long-term needs of our communities and the entire nation.

Jean Doyle

Bethesda, MD 20816

(formerly of Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522)