Letter to the Editor: In Support of Dana Levenberg

We Have the Recipe for a Progressive State Assembly Member: Dana Levenberg

We need a progressive state assembly member representing the 95th Assembly District. From rising housing costs in Cold Spring to underfunded schools in Ossining, we have a lot of challenges that need State-level support.

But it’s not enough to be on the right side of the issues. You also have to be effective at getting things done.

That is why the recipe for a progressive state assembly member is the following: equal parts being on the progressive side of the policy debate and being able to put those solutions into action.

No one wants to elect someone that is great at making a point. We need someone that is great at making a difference.

For us in the 95th Assembly District, that person is Dana Levenberg.

Let’s check the recipe. Is she on the progressive side of the policy debate for health care?

Check. She supports creating a single-payer system in New York with the goal of providing universal healthcare.

What about reproductive justice?

Check. She is a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood and supports a woman’s right to choose.

Education? Housing? The environment? Gun violence?

Check. Check. Check. Check.

Across the issues that matter most to the people of the 95th Assembly District, Dana has demonstrated she is a strong progressive.

But we can’t stop at half the recipe. What about her ability to get those solutions put into action?

Dana has the resume to prove she can put those policy solutions into action from day one. From serving as sitting Assemblywoman Sandy Galef’s Chief of Staff to her current role as Ossining Town Supervisor, Dana has the receipts. When a solution wasn’t available in her current role, she took the initiative to start organizations such as the Ossining MicroFund and Ossining for Refugees.

But a recipe is no good if it is just going to sit on a shelf. You have to use it. Here’s how:

Apply for and return an absentee ballot. Or vote early between Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 26 at any of the early voting locations in your county during the early voting period. Or vote on Election Day, Tuesday, June 28.

No matter what you do, just don’t stay home. We can’t let the opportunity to elect this strong progressive go to waste.

Omar Lopez

Village of Ossining Trustee