Letter to the Editor: In Support of Dana Levenberg

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to you today to express my support for Dana Levenberg for Assembly in the 95th District. As a resident of Ossining, I am grateful to have such a great leader as Town Supervisor.

I keep up to date with town affairs & I watch all town meetings on YouTube. I am inspired by Dana’s positivity, proactive attitude and passion to improve life in our community. She also takes a pragmatic, uniting & non-polarizing approach to issues.

Her strong track record of success around environmental issues really stands out to me. As a former Brooklynite, I came to Westchester County because of the beautiful natural environment. I want to ensure that we have the representation in Albany to continue to help make New York an environmentally friendly state. I choose Dana to represent us in the Assembly & want to share my thoughts with you & your readers. Remember the Democratic primary will take place on June 28, with early voting from June 18 through June 26.

Thank you & sending my best,

Brian Granoff

Ossining, NY