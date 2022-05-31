Letter to the Editor: In Support of Dana Levenberg

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Dana Levenberg for New York State Assembly. While Dana has a

long list of accomplishments and credentials that make her overwhelmingly qualified to be our representative in the New York State legislature, I want to share my experience working with Dana since we were moms with young children in the Ossining schools, up to today as colleagues in the Town of Ossining government.

Dana has always been a positive force for our community since her time volunteering on the PTA, then during her nine years on the Ossining School Board, and now as Ossining Town Supervisor. I have also had the pleasure of working with her on the Ossining Micro Fund and Open Arms for Refugees, both of which Dana co-founded. These organizations provide community members, both new and long-time community members, with assistance during times of need.

Dana brings energy and tons of great ideas to all of her professional and community roles, in addition to her passion for enabling people to live their best lives. This includes helping those in their time of need and also helping the community have options for healthy living – her efforts to improve parks and add bike lanes and trails are amazing! Dana is a leader who is well-respected among her colleagues in local, county, and state government. I count myself lucky to be a part of “Team Town” as Receiver of Taxes – with Dana at the helm, leading by example. I am always proud of our collective accomplishments on behalf of our constituents, and I know Dana will bring that same passion and advocacy I have witnessed since our children were in elementary school to the role of Assemblywoman.

Please join me in voting for Dana Levenberg for Assemblywoman for the 95th District in the Democratic Primary on June 28, or during early voting from June 18 through June 26.

Holly Perlowitz

Receiver of Taxes

Town of Ossining