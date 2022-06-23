Letter to the Editor: In Support of Dana Levenberg

Dear Editor:

Dana Levenberg is the right choice for State Assembly.

Dana, having learned alongside Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, understands that each of the communities in our district are unique and have their own special challenges. In their eight years together, Dana developed a deep understanding of how things work at the State level, and who to talk to in order to get things done. Serving as the Ossining Town Supervisor, Dana has learned the day to day challenges a municipality faces and what the State can do to help. This will give her the ability to hit the ground running, fighting hard to get the funding and legislation needed for each community’s specific needs and goals. No other candidate has this experience or the already established relationships at the State level. This is one of the many reasons why my vote will go to Dana Levenberg for State Assembly. I hope you will join me in voting for Dana in the Democratic Primary on June 28 or during early voting from June 18 through June 26.

Liz Feldman

Deputy Supervisor

Town of Ossining

Ossining, NY