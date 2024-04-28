Letter to the Editor: Hen Hud School Board Candidate

Dear Community Members,

I am Lauren Stanco, and a candidate for the Hendrick Hudson Board of Education. My desire to serve on the school board stems from a sincere commitment to making a positive impact on our district by working tirelessly to realize the goal of student success, teacher support and community engagement.

In September, my children will be in kindergarten, 3rd, 6th, and 9th grades. Given this range, I believe I would bring relevant, real-life experience to light. I could share insights and communication from the perspective of our community, teachers, and students.

I grew up locally and went through the Hendrick Hudson School District. I moved here so my children could enjoy a similar enriching experience. As a school board member, I will work to ensure that our district provides the opportunities and support today’s students need to thrive and become successful in the next phase of their lives.

As a business owner (I own and manage an event planning company), I understand the importance of collaboration in working with people, effective leadership and decision making, and will utilize my skills to effectively manage resources, solve complex problems, and drive positive outcomes for our district.

Every child deserves an education free from fear and anxiety. As a Board of Education candidate, I pledge to address school avoidance with comprehensive solutions. Let’s create safe, supportive environments where every student can thrive.

I am committed to promoting excellence across our entire district and respectfully ask you to vote for me for Hendrick Hudson School Board of Education on May 21. Go Sailors!

Sincerely,

Lauren Stanco

Empowering Education, Nurturing Community: Together, We Can Build a Brighter Tomorrow