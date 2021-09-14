Letter to the Editor: FEMA Angel Volunteers

Looking for FEMA Angel volunteers to help seniors navigate the FEMA financial help process…

Many residents of Greenburgh experienced significant property damage as a result of the recent storm. Many lost cars, furniture, boilers, heating and air conditioning units and will have to spend tens of thousands of dollars making repairs to their homes.

Because the President declared our area a disaster area, Greenburgh residents are eligible for financial help. FEMA has a website (www.disasterassistance.gov and helpline: 1-800-621-3362 to register for aid). Some seniors still feel that the process of getting help from FEMA is difficult — they may not have computers or if they do find the application process stressful and overwhelming.

As a result, I plan to create a group called the FEMA angels. The FEMA angels will outreach to seniors in Greenburgh and offer to help any senior navigate the FEMA application process. They can help the seniors organize records and submit the applications to FEMA. And can do the follow up if necessary. The FEMA angels will also provide me and other officials with feedback on the experiences people are having getting reimbursed. And, will make recommendations as to what the federal government could do to make the process more helpful.

Residents who would like to become a FEMA angel are invited to email me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor