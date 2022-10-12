Letter to the Editor: Endorsing Dana Levenberg

Dear Editor,

Please join me in voting for Dana Levenberg for NYS Assembly. Two words come to mind when I think of Dana – integrity and experience.

Dana will stand up for – women’s rights, social justice, equity, health, climate, and democratic values like free and fair elections – when you elect her to the NYS Assembly. Dana is quite clear when she speaks on her plans to address issues like affordability, infrastructure and education. Dana will serve you.

Dana’s experience as Ossining Town Supervisor, Assemblywoman Sandy Galef’s Chief of Staff and years on the Ossining School Board, have given her the skills, knowledge, experience and awareness we want in an elected official.

Since her tenure as Supervisor began in 2016, Dana has focused on building a healthy community—economically, environmentally, physically and mentally—all with a focus on equity. Assemblywoman Sandy Galef says Dana’s dedication, energy, work ethic, and knowledge of the Legislature will enable her to deliver results that matter the most to the 95th Assembly District.

Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg will be able to hit the ground running on day one with the same level of dedication our outgoing Assemblywoman Sandy Galef gave to this job. I know Dana will do the same because she learned from the best. Dana has New York State legislative experience and is ready.

Make a plan to vote. Find your polling place by visiting www.vote411.org. Early voting begins Saturday, October 29 and runs through Sunday, November 6. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Vote!

Linda Wildman

Peekskill, NY