Letter to the Editor: Endorsement for Rob Melstein – Ossining School Board Candidate

I am writing in support of Rob Melstein to become our next elected trustee for the Ossining Board of Education on May 17.

As a community member, Rob has been actively engaged in a variety of local volunteer programs from AYSO Soccer and JCYS Baseball to his service on the Ossining Upper Elementary PTA.

Rob has also been highly engaged with the School Board, having attended nearly all meetings over the last couple of years. He is someone who does his homework and his research into the topics being discussed at these meetings.

What I find most impressive about Rob is his steady and balanced leadership style. He listens to all sides, asks questions to understand many points of view and engages in fact-based discussions. Rob is someone who has a collaborative style in the way he brings people together to work towards a common goal.

Rob would bring over 25 years of business experience in marketing, communications, finance and project management to the board. These are skills we need on the board so that we make fiscally responsible decisions with the education and well-being of all of our children in mind.

I believe Rob will work well with the current board, the administration, educators and the community at large. I highly recommend Rob Melstein to be elected as the next Board of Education Trustee for the Ossining School District on May 17.

You can learn more about Rob and his platform on his website RobforBoe.com or RobforBoe on Facebook.

While I am a currently a seated board trustee, this letter represents solely my views as an individual member and resident of the community and not of the Ossining Board of Education.

Roger Battacharia

Ossining, NY