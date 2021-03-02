Letter to the Editor: Democratic Process in Peekskill

From the moment the local Democratic Party found they were facing a primary, instead of embracing the democratic process they have denounced it and insisted that parties make the decisions not the people. The recent public letter to the Progress4Peekskill grassroots slate from the PDCC Chair clearly demonstrates this position of politics over good governance.

Democracy is defined as “government by the people in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system.” The PDCC seems to think that the “supreme power” is vested in the party and they will decide who will run and how it will be done.

I believe in “government of the people, by the people, for the people” so I offer this challenge to the PDCC Chair and membership:

Regardless of who is on the ballot after the primary the PDCC commits to the citizenry of Peekskill that it will work with the representatives chosen by the people to create a strong, vibrant governance of informed collaboration, transparent process, and committed communication and together elevate the voices of our diverse City, illuminating the concerns and issues of our neighbors and collectively address them.

Eileen M Sullivan