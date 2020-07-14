Letter to the Editor: Congress Should Pass Emergency Funding to Fight COVID-19 Globally

Although the third emergency supplemental package includes $2 trillion, less than 1% of the total package was earmarked to fight COVID-19 globally. The United States’ lack of international response will leave countries vulnerable because COVID-19 does not respect borders. As long as countries are unable to combat COVID-19 effectively, the pandemic will continue to spread.

In order to keep the world population healthy, Congress should provide at least $12 billion in the next emergency supplemental package for the International Affairs Budget to fight COVID-19 globally. This funding is imperative for showcasing United States leadership, as well as protecting our health, economic, and security interests. A comprehensive package would provide sufficient resources to improve global health infrastructure, provide emergency economic relief and humanitarian assistance, and protect ongoing frontline operational responses.

The New York Senators, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Charles Schumer, have a precedent of supporting the International Affairs Budget. I urge these Congressmen to call for an increase in emergency supplemental funding to fight against COVID-19 around the world.

Danielle Piccoli

Scarsdale, NY 10583