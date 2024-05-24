Letter to the Editor: Concerns Regarding Teacher Union’s Involvement in School Board Elections

Dear Editor,

As a concerned member of our community, I feel compelled to shed light on a troubling trend that has emerged in our local school board elections. While our school board plays a crucial role in shaping the future of education in our district, recent developments suggest that its integrity may be compromised by undue influence from external parties, particularly the Hendrick Hudson Education Association teacher’s union.

It’s common knowledge that teacher unions have the right to endorse candidates who align with their values and priorities. However, the line between endorsement and overt interference in the electoral process has become increasingly blurred. In the Hendrick Hudson School District, we’ve witnessed teacher unions going beyond mere endorsement to actively funding campaigns, sending out mailers, canvassing door-to-door, and bombarding residents with robo calls in support of certain candidates.

Shouldn’t we question why the union is investing substantial resources in backing these school board candidates? Does this raise concerns about whether there’s a financial benefit at stake for them? Compounding this issue is the fact that a significant majority (upwards of 90%) of the teachers in our district don’t even reside within our community.

This calls into question the fairness of our school board elections. Allowing outside groups like the Hendrick Hudson Education Association teachers unions to wield such influence sidelines parts of our community, especially those with fewer resources. It undermines fairness and limits the chances for ordinary community members to participate in the democratic process and run for the school board.

Where, then, do we find the integrity in our commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion? How can we champion these values when the process intended to ensure fair representation on our school board is marred by hypocrisy and exclusion? This system not only undermines the voices of working-class members of our community but also stifles their opportunity to have a say in shaping the future of our schools.

It’s time for our community to urge the HHEA president James Rogulski (james.rogulski@henhudschools.org) to halt interference in our elections. We need transparency and accountability in choosing candidates based on their dedication, vision, and merit, not on the financial support of interest groups with their own agendas. Let’s reclaim the integrity of our school board elections and ensure that those who serve on the board truly represent the voices and aspirations of our diverse community.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Hickey