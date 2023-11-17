Letter to the Editor: Capital Bond Project in Tarrytowns Public Schools

To the Editor:

On December 12, 2023 residents of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown will face an important vote for a Capital Bond Project proposed by the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. I am writing in support of this proposal that will significantly benefit children throughout all ages in the district and comes at a time when the need has become nothing short of critical.

I’ve worn many hats throughout my life as a resident of Tarrytown: proud parent, active member of the Board of Education, community resident and grandparent. I am very proud to have also spent the past two years serving as a member of the district’s Facilities Committee which has brought together a brilliant team of residents, parents, teachers, educators, finance experts, construction leaders and more. I know firsthand just how much work, deep care, time, research and thoughtful consideration has been given to all the proposed investments in this

bond project.

Throughout all these chapters I have also observed how our skilled administrators and teachers have navigated the imperative to create a fun, safe, warm and creative learning environment for our district’s children working within our aging school buildings and despite limited resources. I am in awe of the magic they’ve made in their classrooms and how hard they’ve worked to give our children an amazing experience.

The district has a long history of fiscal responsibility to its community and has made every effort to work with its existing infrastructure and resources but the needs now are critical, overdue and extremely necessary. Solutions included in this proposal cover a wide range of improvements such as ADA compliance, enhanced safety and security, renovations to right-size classrooms to State standards, repairs to building infrastructure systems, and so much more. I urge you to support this Bond not only for the future of our children but as well as our community. Voting will take place on Tuesday, December 12 from 7:00am to 9:00pm. Tarrytown residents can vote at the Washington Irving School and Sleepy Hollow residents can vote at W.L. Morse School.

Mimi Godwin

Community Resident

Facilities Committee, Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns