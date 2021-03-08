Letter to the Editor: Assemblyman Abinanti is Working Hard To Fix The Crisis

New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) licensed home health care agencies are facing a crisis. There is a shortage of registered nurses in the home health care setting. This shortage of registered nurses affects our most vulnerable population which include permanently disabled, medically fragile and the elderly that require 24/7 registered nursing care at home. With the population aging and people living longer the shortage of registered nurses in home care will continue to grow and the crisis will become unmanageable. The risks associated with a shortage of registered nurses not only affects the vulnerable population but the entire population of the state of New York. With a shortage of registered nurses in the home health care setting this vulnerable population is at risk for institutionalization, hospitalization, increased infection, emergency department visits, and increased mortality. The costs associated with institutionalization far exceed the cost of having this vulnerable population stay at home.

The benefits to the individual being cared for at home by a registered nurse include promoting healing and mental wellbeing. Individuals can remain with their loved ones.

Due to low wages, uncompetitive rates and no incentives home health care agencies are unable to retain nurses that care for this vulnerable population that require 24/7 registered nursing care at home. Every measure should be taken to retain registered nurses.

Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti District 92 is aware of this crisis and the vulnerable population that it affects. As an experienced legislator with good instincts and foresight he has found a solution and acted. Assemblyman Abinanti has sponsored legislation that has no fiscal impact and will help retain registered nurses in the home health care setting. The bill that is sponsored by him will authorize in certain cases the provision of in-home private duty nursing services to a recipient of medical assistance by a relative who is a registered professional nurse.

Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti continues to advocate and works tirelessly for his constituents and the people of New York. His efforts, hard work and dedication to healthcare workers, healthcare issues and the vulnerable population have far exceeded the expectations of a great leader and assemblyman.

Christine Scheppa

Emergency Department RN, Private Duty RN, Private School RN