Letter to the Editor: A Message from Judge Kimberly Ragazzo

Four years ago, the voters chose me to be the first female Town Justice in Cortlandt’s history. My platform then: Use my legal experience – including ten years as an Assistant District Attorney in Bronx County and specialized training in vehicular crimes and violent felony offenses–to modernize our local justice system, and to treat everyone fairly and with respect.

Over the last four years I’ve fulfilled that promise, which is why I’m asking for your vote.

In addition to ruling fairly and impartially on the matters before me, I’ve worked to bring the Court into the 21st century. When I took office in 2017, there was no way to pay traffic tickets by phone or online and no interpreters available for criminal defendants arraigned at night. Working with my co-judge, we made it possible to pay traffic tickets by phone and online, and ensured that interpreters would be available for arraignments 24/7 via phone.

I didn’t know that these changes would help us to navigate a global pandemic! But thanks to the hard work we’d put in before COVID struck, I was at the forefront of efforts to safely conduct court business and served as Acting Justice for other local courts until they were approved for local proceedings. I was called upon to train other judges in the use of technology. I have instituted procedures today to allow the Court to safely serve our community while minimizing health risks. Court has been safely held in person with potential virtual appearances options for those that need it. In addition, I serve as an “accessible magistrate,” having volunteered to receive specialized training to handle youth cases, and to be on call for nights and weekends as needed for youth cases throughout the county.

I have been honored to be endorsed by many organizations including: the Westchester Putnam Central Labor Body AFL-CIO, the Westchester Putnam Building & Trades, Westchester County Police Benevolent Association, the Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester, Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats, the Cortlandt Democratic Committee, Working Families Party, and Vote Mama, among others

I love our community of Cortlandt and it is home for me, my husband, and our two daughters. I would be honored to continue working on your behalf as Cortlandt’s Town Justice and respectfully request for your vote to allow me to do so.

You can learn more about me at www.kimberlyragazzo.com or @judgeKimberlyRagazzo (Facebook/Instagram).

Sincerely,

Judge Kimberly