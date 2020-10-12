Letter to the Editor: In Support of Joe Biden

To the Editor and the readers of the River Journal:

Actions speak louder than words. Especially when it comes to your healthcare.

When you decide who to vote for as President, think about each candidate’s actions:

— One guy created the Affordable Care Act providing health insurance for 20 million Americans. He has a detailed plan to expand healthcare with a public insurance option for people who want it, to lower drug prices, to stop surprise medical bills, and will use the best of US science to fight COVID.

— The other guy is at the Supreme Court right now trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act. He will abolish protections on pre-existing conditions, throw kids age 21-26 off their parents’ insurance plans, and says you get to handle COVID on your own.

Joe Biden’s actions speak louder than the other guy’s words.

I urge readers to vote for Joe Biden for President so that we all can get better healthcare in the years ahead.

Sincerely,

Kate Permut

Scarborough, NY 10510