Letter to the Editor: In Support of Joe Biden

To the Editor and the readers of the River Journal:
Actions speak louder than words. Especially when it comes to your healthcare.
When you decide who to vote for as President, think about each candidate’s actions:
— One guy created the Affordable Care Act providing health insurance for 20 million Americans. He has a detailed plan to expand healthcare with a public insurance option for people who want it, to lower drug prices, to stop surprise medical bills, and will use the best of US science to fight COVID.
— The other guy is at the Supreme Court right now trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act. He will abolish protections on pre-existing conditions, throw kids age 21-26 off their parents’ insurance plans, and says you get to handle COVID on your own.
Joe Biden’s actions speak louder than the other guy’s words.
I urge readers to vote for Joe Biden for President so that we all can get better healthcare in the years ahead.
Sincerely,
Kate Permut
Scarborough, NY 10510