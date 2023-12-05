Letter of the Editor: Tarrytowns Capital Bond Project Vote

Dear Editor,

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Present Capital Bond Project Vote

Over the course of the past several years, the District has diligently evaluated our facilities and the needs of our students. The District has found that the existing building infrastructure is aging and is in critical need of repairs and modernization.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, our community will come together for a crucial vote on the Capital Bond Project. This project aims to address the pressing need for infrastructure enhancements throughout our beloved Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. By approving this bond, we can significantly increase the functionality of our facilities.

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is proposing a project that will impact all our schools. We anticipate that 53.6% of the project’s total construction costs will be funded by state aid.

We ask that all registered voters participate in this important decision-making process. Your voice matters, and your vote can make a difference. If the bond passes, this will enable students to learn in classrooms that are tailored to their needs, fostering an optimal educational environment. This bond project holds the promise of enriching the learning experience of both current and future students, ensuring their safety and security on the school premises.

You can learn more about the Capital Bond Project by visiting the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns website: https://www.tufsd.org/departments/buildings-and-grounds/facilities.

Sincerely,

The Tarrytown Union Free School District Board of Education:

President: Ms. Michelle DeFilippis

Vice President: Ms. Cecelia Gordon

Trustees: Ms. Krista Barron, Ms. Ida Michael, Mr. John Paine, Ms. Deborah Taylor, Ms. Amanda Wallwin

District Clerk: Ms. Nelly Valentin