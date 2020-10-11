Letter to the Editor: Support of Peter Harckham

To the editor:

I am writing today to encourage my fellow voters to re-elect New York State Senator Pete Harckham to serve our district. He has shown himself to be an effective and caring leader.

First of all, if you plan to exercise your civic duty and keep yourself safe by voting early or by mail during this pandemic election season, you can thank Senator Harckham. Senator Harckham was a co-sponsor and voted to pass a comprehensive package of bills and amendments passed by the New York State Senate which established early voting and ballot by mail in New York State last January 2019.

Subsequently, Senator Harckham has racked up an impressive record of legislative accomplishments in his two-year tenure, passing the Extreme Risk Protection Order/Red Flag Bill, chairing the Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and advocating for environmental protections, such as proposing a recent bill that will require all in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks to be zero emissions by 2035.

Senator Harckham is a compassionate leader as well. At the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis when we were in full lockdown with limited access to supplies, Senator Harckham’s office worked tirelessly to call all senior citizens in his district. He reached out to see if they needed help obtaining masks, hand sanitizer, groceries, and access to unemployment benefits. During this crisis, he has held numerous food drives in all regions of the district to support the most vulnerable among us. He has also worked to stay responsive and engaged with the other social issues of our times by speaking at local Black Lives Matter and environmental rallies, as well as visiting with police chiefs.

For me the choice is clear. Please join me in casting your vote during this election season for New York State Senator Pete Harckham. He will continue to work hard and with heart for us at the community and state level.

Sincerely,

Bettina Mayer,

Croton on Hudson