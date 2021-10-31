Letter to the Editor: Ragazzo Held Court During Covid

I have known Judge Kimberly Ragazzo professionally both as the Supervising Prosecutor for the Town of Cortlandt as well as a private attorney in the area. I have appeared in front of the Judge countless times over the last few years, even throughout Covid. I have always known the Judge to be concerned about each case that was in front of her, and extremely hard working.

Unfortunately, in her Peekskill-Cortlandt (N.Y.) Patch Candidate Profile, Laurie Ryan claimed the Cortlandt Town Court remained closed for over a year during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Laurie criticized Judge Ragazzo for doing “nothing” for over a year but “was still paid.” This could not be further from the truth. Judge Ragazzo was the first in Westchester County to receive the go-ahead to conduct court proceedings over the internet for youth. The Judge sought approval for a virtual court plan through the Office of Court Administration during Covid, pushed to resume proceedings, and eventually became one of the first Courts in Westchester to open virtually.

Judge Ragazzo also assisted other judges in the county with resuming Court during Covid. Contrary to Laurie Ryan’s statement, Justice Ragazzo acted expeditiously to reopen Cortlandt Town Justice Court. I saw this first hand.

The accusation before the facts approach taken by the Republican slate in Cortlandt on issue after issue belies their stated goals in running for office.

They stir the pot by defaming Linda Puglisi and her administration. In the end, this approach should give voters pause as to whether they want Laurie Ryan and her slate to be in charge come 2022.

I wholeheartedly endorse and support the entire Cortlandt Forward slate. I encourage readers to vote Row A on November 2.

Michael Borrelli

North Castle