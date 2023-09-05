Annual Greenburgh Dog Swim Set for September 10

Readers of the River Journal are invited to take their dog to the annual Greenburgh dog swim on Sunday, September 10 between 10 and 2:30 PM. This is one of the most popular recreation programs that the town sponsors each year and is held at AF Veteran Park, Heatherdell Road, Ardsley. The pool is closed for humans but open for dogs.

Sunday September 10th

There will be 2 swim sessions:

10:00 am – 12:00 noon

12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Cost is $10 per dog.

Have you been to the Greenburgh dog park ? What do you think?

The East Rumbrook dog park is located off of Dobbs Ferry Road. This one acre dog run has a fenced in area for small dogs and a fenced in area for all dogs. Dog owners are allowed to walk their dogs on a leash on a wood trail. Friends of the Dog Park, INc was formed in 2010. They meet frequently with town officials to discuss ways to improve the park. Trees, benches, a water fountain are all some improvements they have pushed for. I’d welcome your thoughts about ways we can make this park better. Please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor