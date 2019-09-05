Letter to the Editor: Join Us at the Croton Rotary Auto Show

Dear Editor:

The Croton Rotary Club of the Croton-on-Hudson community is a tremendous supporter of our village, school district, and the greater community. Its mission of providing humanitarian service and encouraging high ethical standards serves as the center of its core beliefs.

Each year the Croton Rotary Club holds and participates in many events in Croton-on-Hudson and throughout Westchester. One of the most notable is the annual Croton Rotary Auto Show, now in its 35th year. We hope you will consider coming out to this year’s show at the Croton-Harmon Train Station on Sunday, September 22 to enjoy the activities for adults and children and, most importantly, to support the great work done by this organization.

The Croton Rotary is most generous with its volunteerism and funding for valuable projects throughout the community. Each year the Rotary can be found donating turkeys to the food pantry, raising money for various institutions, providing grants to community projects and awarding scholarships to Croton-Harmon students who are preparing for college. This is in addition to the support it provides each year to the Salvation Army, young professionals, the seniors in our community, our national troops, and many other initiatives that give back to and build community. We can’t think of a better message to be sending to, not just our children, but to our extended community than to put self interest aside for a while and work for the greater good. We look forward to seeing you at the Croton Rotary Auto Show on September 22.

Seaver T. Wang

Croton Rotary Club President