A Tribute to Juno and Sachi 

I look at this photo and would have never known the journey that these two precious dogs would take me on. I reflect today on the passing of Juno on May 16 and Sachi on June 20. They both were unique individuals but they shared a common bond and respect for me.

Sachi inspired me to create our store Bark & Meow and Juno guarded it like it was her job. They taught me about life, nature, honesty, trust, and most of all, joy. They knew me better than I know myself and guided me through these past 17+ years, bringing me happiness, creativity, maturity, and love. I thank them for the gifts of friendships I have made because of them, a successful business, and a fulfilled heart.

Laura Haupt is the owner of Bark & Meow in Tarrytown