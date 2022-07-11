For the Local Good

A Tribute to Juno and Sachi 

July 11, 2022
Juno and Sachi with Laura

I look at this photo and would have never known the journey that these two precious dogs would take me on. I reflect today on the passing of Juno on May 16 and Sachi on June 20. They both were unique individuals but they shared a common bond and respect for me.  

Sachi inspired me to create our store Bark & Meow and Juno guarded it like it was her job. They taught me about life, nature, honesty, trust, and most of all, joy. They knew me better than I know myself and guided me through these past 17+ years, bringing me happiness, creativity, maturity, and love. I thank them for the gifts of friendships I have made because of them, a successful business, and a fulfilled heart. 

Laura Haupt is the owner of Bark & Meow in Tarrytown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

RiverArts Announces Call to Local Artists for 2022 Studio Tour

Sleepy Hollow Students Participate in HOBY Youth Leadership Organization

Unmasking ‘The Lone Piper’ 

7-11 Owner Makes Donation to Ossining Schools

About the Author: User Submitted