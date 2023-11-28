SUNY Peekskill Workforce Scholarships Awarded by Gateway Chamber

Two workforce scholarships to SUNY Westchester Community College Peekskill were presented by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce Foundation and by Dr. Sherry Mayo of SUNY Peekskill’s Center for the Digital Arts.

Megan Brown’s goal is to pursue SUNY’s Social Media Specialist Certificate with instructor Becky Livingston (penheel.com). The program teaches how to use various social media platforms for branding and marketing strategically. Megan works in the Westchester Library System, where she designs and maintains web-based resources.

Josephine LaRiccia will enroll in the Historic Preservation Certificate program at SUNY Westchester Community College Peekskill to study lecture classes such as Historic Preservation, American Architecture, and Archaeology, and do on-site fieldwork at historical locations throughout the county.

Dr. Mayo thanked River Journal North, which donated $1,000 to the scholarship fund, and the Chamber Foundation.