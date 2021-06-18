RiverTalk Episode 9 – A Conversation with Peekskill’s Leesther Brown

Leesther Brown is a well-known figure who has challenged both Democrat and Republican Administrations over the years with equal vigor. A 33 year resident of the City, she has a simple message for people in public office and that is to be honest and do things in a transparent manner. Leesther is currently a City Council Candidate as part of a non-partisan group under the banner “Stand Up for Peekskill,”

“Not only are the people in poverty being left behind, you’ve got the middle-class that’s being left behind and you have the wealthy like I said. My commitment will be in poverty and in wealth and everything in between as far as serving this community.” Leesther Brown

Click HERE to hear the complete conversation with Leesther Brown.

To see a complete list of RiverTalk episodes, click HERE.