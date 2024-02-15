‘Art of Resistance’ Exhibition Honors Black History Month

The Sun River Health Jeannette J. Phillips Community Health Center, located at 1037 Main Street in downtown Peekskill, will host an event for their Art of Resistance art exhibition in honor of Black History Month in the health center’s Atrium on Saturday, February 24 from 2 pm until 5 pm. The exhibition itself will open to the public on Monday, February 12.

The February 24 event will include performances from 10 local spoken word artists and will highlight the exhibition’s works, which include pieces from nine graffiti artists who all drew on the theme of resistance. The event will be hosted by author, spoken word artist, and community activist Tom Ray, and will include an appearance from former Peekskill Mayor and youth advocate André “Noodle” Rainey.

This exhibition is presented by Sun River Health in tribute to their late founder, the Reverend Jeannette J. Phillips. For more information regarding the event, reach out to Wilfredo Morel at 914-643-4392 or wmorel@sunriver.org.