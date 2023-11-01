Open Door’s Give a Toy and Share the Joy Ushers in 36th Year

In 36th Year Open Door Family Medical Center celebrates its 36th Give a Toy and Share the Joy annual holiday toy drive this season. The health care center today distributes over 3,500 new toys, valued at $25 per toy, during the holiday season to young patients at its six medical centers. The drive is sustained entirely by donations from the community.

“We encourage local companies, individuals, families, and schools to support the campaign by sponsoring toy drives or making donations through the first two weeks of December,” said Jane Levy, senior manager of volunteer programs at Open Door. “In addition to new toys, we provide our families with holiday gift bundles that include books, pajamas and stocking stuffers. We’re especially looking for gifts this year for pre-teen and teen girls. The generosity of our donors truly brightens the holiday season for these youngsters and their families.”

The annual tradition began in 1987 with a local family collecting 100 toys at their holiday party to distribute to Open Door patients in Ossining. Today, Open Door patients register for a time to pick up their holiday bags on a designated day in December at its sites in Ossining, Port Chester, Sleepy Hollow, Mount Kisco, Mamaroneck and Brewster.

For this year’s drive, volunteers are needed to sort and distribute toys. For additional information on supporting the drive, contact jlevy@odfmc.org or call 914-502-1468.