Artists With Disabilities Showcasing First Photo Exhibit at Tarrytown Cafe

When you walk into Coffee Labs Roasters in Tarrytown this month, you will be greeted by a unique exhibit that may challenge your preconceived notions. The brick wall of the shop is adorned with intimate photographs of hands, capturing the essence of creativity and passion of talented artists with disabilities. These artists are part of a photography club at YAI’s Tarrytown Day Habilitation program.

The club, consisting of eight members, has been meeting weekly for about a year at YAI – a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilties. Under the guidance of professional photographer Mark Liflander, they have honed their skills and embraced the art of photography. Their dedication and passion have culminated in their first community exhibit, which will be on display throughout May at the coffee shop located at 7 Main Street.