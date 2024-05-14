Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Receives Appreciation Award for Leadership on Domestic Violence 

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins accepted an award from Hope’s Door Legal Services on Thursday for her leadership in the fight to end domestic violence.

Sen. Stewart-Cousins received the Award of Appreciation at the Hope’s Door annual spring gala in recognition of her efforts as State Senate Majority Leader to advocate for survivors and deliver crucial funds to organizations on the front lines in communities in Westchester and across New York State. Also honored were Sen. Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Chris Burdick.

“Hope’s Door is proud to recognize State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her leadership in securing support for victims of domestic violence” said Hope’s Door Executive Director CarlLa Horton. “At a time of diminishing federal support, these funds will help support services that promote safety, independence, and healing for victims.”

Upon receiving the award, Sen. Stewart-Cousins praised Hope’s Door for its role in providing assistance to survivors in Westchester.

“We are trying to address what we know has been an ongoing scourge, to give people access to the resources, the expertise, the support systems that would allow for people to understand that love shouldn’t hurt, that there are options for you – you can get out,” Sen. Stewart-Cousins said. “We have, in Westchester County and throughout the state, organizations which are dedicated to finding new ways to meet the needs of survivors.”

Since becoming Majority Leader in 2019, Sen. Stewart-Cousins has helped deliver millions in state funding to support domestic violence organizations including Hope’s Door. The 2024-25 State Budget, enacted last month, includes sweeping investments designed to enhance public safety, providing $35.7 million to specifically combat and prosecute domestic violence crimes. A further $347 million has been allocated to continue efforts to reduce and prevent gun violence across the state, as guns are involved in more than one third of all intimate partner homicides.

Hope’s Door is based in Hawthorne and has provided services for more than 40 years, with a Legal Center opening its doors in 2019. Thursday’s gala celebrated five years of the Legal Center and the center’s 1,000th client served.