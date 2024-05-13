Congratulations to the 2024 Stars Along the Hudson! 

The people and businesses featured here are being honored on Sunday, June 9, by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce as the 2024 Stars Along the Hudson. The annual Brunch Gala, featuring Ray Blue Jazz Quartet, is 12 noon-3 pm at Fin & Brew (Factoria at Charles Point), 5 John Walsh Boulevard, Peekskill 10566.

For information on attending and placing journal ads for the June 9 event, go to hvgatewaychamber.com or call Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carole Voisey at (914) 737-3600.

Bruce Apar

Volunteer of the Year

River Journal + Harrison Apar Field of Dreams Foundation

Currently Editorial Director and Associate Publisher of River Journal, Bruce Apar’s five decades as a journalist stretch from Manhattan to Hollywood to Westchester. He also has ghostwritten motivational books, acts in local theater and commercials, and serves on several Boards, including the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce as Vice President and has sat on the Gateway Chamber Board. He has been active in numerous fundraisers, such as Turkey Trot and Relay for Life. With wife Elyse and daughter Elissa, the family manages the Harrison Apar Field of Dreams Foundation, a charity memorializing his son that benefits local recreation and education.

Hudson Milk + Market

Business of the Year

Since 1993, Hudson Milk + Market has been dedicated to connecting people with high-quality food while prioritizing environmental sustainability and community well-being. Our journey began with a vision to revive the tradition of the milkman, delivering farm-fresh dairy products to doorsteps across our community. Our mission is simple: to provide families with access to real food, free from artificial additives and sourced from small, family-owned farms who prioritize sustainable practices and animal welfare, and from independent producers who refrain from using lab created ingredients.

Chloe Wareham-Gordon

Young Professional of the Year

DigitalDancer Social Media Management

Chloe Wareham-Gordon transitioned from professional ballet dancer to social media manager. After amassing over 1.25 million followers for a comedy web series, she established DigitalDancer Social Media Management, catering to nonprofits, small businesses, and creators/influencers, focusing on her adopted home of Peekskill. Her work has generated over 1,000 viral videos and raised over $250,000 for charities. Chloe’s motivations include overcoming personal challenges and honoring her late father’s legacy in marketing. She is a member of several Peekskill organizations, reflecting her commitment to local growth and community engagement.

Alex Acaro

Larry DeNoia Professional Development Grant

Volunteer New York!

Alex Acaro is Director of Marketing and Communications at Volunteer New York! He has an MBA from Iona University and a Bachelor of Arts from SUNY New Paltz. Previously, he was a Digital Strategist on the HBO Max account at Hearts and Science. A first-generation Latino, Alex’s was graduated Cum Laude and named a 2021 Westchester Wunderkind. His skills span graphic design, public relations, and web design, making him a pivotal figure in enhancing Volunteer New York!’s visibility and impact. Alex’s dedication to community service and multifaceted marketing underscore his contribution to the organization.

Filomena Fanelli

Larry DeNoia Professional Development Grant

Impact PR & Communications

Filomena Fanelli is a 25-year PR professional who is CEO and Founder of Impact PR & Communications, Ltd., an agency that celebrated its 10th anniversary this spring and is the U.S. Small Business Association’s Metro New York Women-Owned Small Business of the Year for 2024. Impact PR represents consumer brands, cultural destinations, banking, construction and real estate development companies, nonprofits and others. Filomena’s include “Forty Under 40” and gracing the cover of Hudson Valley Magazine. She is Secretary of the Board of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce and on the Board of the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation.

New Era Creative Space

Quality of Life Award

The mission of New Era Creative Space (NECS) is to inspire stronger communities through creative programs. Since 2013, NECS has offered yearlong creative and innovative programs that are inclusive and accessible, promote excellence, and empower youth to explore their innate capabilities and engage in social action. NECS provides learning experiences that boost confidence and empower young people to think critically, creatively, and collaboratively. Programs include, but are not limited to, visual and performing arts, media arts, nature, and leadership programs.

Pronto Printer

Chairwoman’s Award

Pronto Printer opened its doors 50 years ago. Originally a franchise owned by Gerald and Agnes Marvin, the store quickly grew into one of the most successful in the chain. As the world of quick printing evolved, so did Pronto. Their philosophy of customer service, quality, and price, along with the goal of staying on the cutting edge of technology, are still the backbone of our operation. In 1996 John Marvin and his friend Ralph Maffettone took the reins to bring the store into the 21st century. Our staff has over 60 years of printing/copying experience.