Letter to the Editor: A Note of Thanks from Dana Levenberg

To the editor:

As I move on from my position as Ossining Town Supervisor, I want to take a moment to thank the voters of Ossining for placing their trust in me to lead the Town for four terms. Together, we made strong commitments to combat climate change, and made significant progress toward those goals with a variety of initiatives. We enhanced quality of life with a number of improvements to our parks, roads, and other infrastructure. We strove to make Ossining fairer, with initiatives like the Community Equity Task Force and special support for our youth, seniors, and veterans. And we did it all in a fiscally responsible way, with seven tax cap-compliant budgets and an improved Moody’s rating to show for it.

I also want to thank the voters of the 95th Assembly District for trusting me to represent us in Albany. Whether or not you voted for me, I am here to listen to your concerns and advocate for all of us. For the first few months, my district office will be located at 2 Church Street in Ossining, the same office occupied by now-retired Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude, for thirty years of exemplary service). A move is on the horizon as the owner of the building looks to reclaim the space, and we will update the community when that happens.

I hope to retain the phone number (914) 941-1111 wherever we go because it is so easy to remember, and invite you to call whenever my staff or I can be of assistance. The phone number for my Albany office will be (518) 455-5348. You can email me at levenbergd@nysassembly.gov, and the handle for my government Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages is @AMDanaLevenberg. Please like and follow to stay up to date with important information from around the district and the state legislature.

Sincerely,

Dana Levenberg