Irvington Class of 2020 Feted with Drive-Through Celebration 

A graduation video features highlights from the car parade, prerecorded speeches, and each graduate’s picture. Photo courtesy Irvington Union Free School District

Dressed in their caps and gowns, members of Irvington High School’s Class of 2020 received their diplomas during a special drive-through celebration on June 20.

Along the procession route, students and their families were escorted by police cars with flashing lights and sirens. They drove up festively decorated Main Street and Broadway before traveling up Heritage Hill Road, which had been lined with a gallery of personalized lawn signs honoring each senior.

Once at the high school campus, they were greeted by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison and Principal Juliet Gevargis-Mizimakoski, who handed out the diplomas and posed for photographs with each student. One by one, the students took hold of their diplomas and drove off as Irvington High School alumni.

A VIDEO KEEPSAKE

Following the event, Irvington High School released a graduation video with highlights from the car parade, prerecorded speeches and a slideshow with each graduate’s picture.

In the video, students heard from Board of Education President Brian Friedman, class president Katie Spencer, class valedictorian Sarah Garcia and class salutatorian Zoe Jacobs, as well as from their principal and superintendent.

In her valedictory address, Garcia urged her fellow graduates to make their voices heard and take responsibility for transcending the previously ignored problems in our nation.

In her salutatory address, Jacobs spoke about the Class of 2020’s unique perspective – their births being marked by 9/11, and having witnessed terrorist attacks, school shootings, the 2008 recession, political and social divisions, and social unrest over racial inequality.