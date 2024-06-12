Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards at Somers Science Fair

Twenty-seven members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program competed at the Somers Science Fair on June 1. They competed against more than 700 students from across Westchester County at the poster competition, where first-year science research students present their proposed research.

Congratulations to the following students who were recognized with an award in their category.

Madeline Barth – first place in Behavior Science.

Max Bloom – first place in Medicine and Health.

Teresa Brady – first place in Animal Science.

Laurel Neubauer – first place in Cellular and Molecular Biology.

Sabrina Pasternak – first place in Medicine and Health.

Simon Silverman – first place in Medicine and Health.

Lucy Acharekar – second place in Medicine and Health.

Michael Carron – second place in Environmental Sciences.

Anna Dorokhova – second place in Animal Science.

Jordana Laks – second place in Medicine and Health.

Daisy Lamb – second place in Animal Science.

Alyssa Magallon – second place in Animal Science.

Eva Sandoval – second place in Medicine and Health.

Leah Brandstaedter – third place in Medicine and Health.

Daisy Hodges – third place in Medicine and Health.

Amber Lai – third place in Behavioral Science.

Lila Nolan – third place in Environmental Science.

Laiba Shaukat – third place in Medicine and Health.

“All of our students did a great job preparing their poster and practicing their presentation,” Science Research teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka said. “We can’t wait to see what they accomplish in the next two years.”