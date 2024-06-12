Irvington’s Main Street School Students Decorate ‘My Civic Duty’ Bulldog Sculpture

Main Street School fourth and fifth graders collaborated on decorating a bulldog sculpture for the Irvington Bulldog Gallery, displayed at the Irvington Summer Festival on June 2. Under the guidance of their teachers, Amy Jones and Iris Schechter, the students painted the sculpture in bright colors, in keeping with its title of “My Civic Dream.”

“The students worked together to come up with a camouflage pattern seeing how protecting your country is the ultimate civic duty,” Schechter said. “They decided to paint it in bright colors to represent the youthfulness of the students involved in creating the design. They added a blue collar with stars while thinking of what civic dream means to them.”

The bulldog was sponsored by Dr. Judy Siegel, who is the wife of Village of Irvington Mayor Jonathan Siegel.

“In creating this design, the students truly discovered how artists work with other artists,” Schechter said. “They collaborated and produced visually what they all discussed verbally and fulfilled the request of Dr. Siegel. By incorporating specific directions with their own creativity, as well as the creativity of their fellow artists, and working together to give meaning to their design, they truly experienced how artists work.”

Jones said the fourth graders were grateful to be part of the process in choosing and labeling the colors prior to painting. They worked together to add creative shades of various colors and were thoughtful in making sure the colors were balanced.

“When the fourth graders were painting, they took their time while mixing paints to the precise shade and worked with accuracy and precision when painting their section,” Jones said. “They truly enjoyed being part of such a momentous project and to contribute to the Bulldog Gallery on Main Street.”

Special thanks to Amy Jones, who is the fourth grade Art Club adviser, and Iris Schechter, who is the fifth grade Art Club adviser, for supporting the project with the students.