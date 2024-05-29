Dows Lane Elementary School Kindergartners Dive Into Study of Ocean Animals

Dows Lane Elementary School kindergartners have embarked on a deep dive into learning about the ocean as part of their informational literacy unit in Liz Winnegar’s class. The lessons were sparked by the students’ interest in various ocean creatures. As part of the experience, the young learners researched ocean animals and discovered the reasons why different animals live in certain ocean zones, the food they eat and the living environments they need to survive. To demonstrate their knowledge, the students write in their notebooks what they’ve learned about their favorite animal before writing a diary from the perspective of that animal.