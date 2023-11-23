Croton100 Workshop to Focus on Financial Incentives for Clean Energy

Croton100 and its climate solutions partners are hosting a free workshop for individuals and businesses to learn about financial incentives for adoption of clean energy solutions offered by Federal agencies, New York State, and public utility programs. It will be held on Dec. 10, from 2-3:30 pm, at Croton Free Library, 171 Cleveland Drive. Free babysitting with sustainability focused activities will be provided for children over 3 years old.

Croton 100 says the workshop will provide antidotes to climate change and its perilous weather events. Experts from the Climate Reality Project-Westchester, Sustainable Westchester, Green Ossining, and Croton100 will explain how people can take advantage of decarbonizing financial incentives to save money, improve health, increase comfort, and reduce their carbon footprint.

Homeowners, building buyers and sellers, home renovation contractors and Realtors® can learn about the critical role of energy efficiency in our building stock. Some incentives also are available to renters.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn from experts and meet community members who have taken decarbonizing actions like installing heat pumps, adopting electric vehicles, using clean electricity from solar systems and utility providers, reducing energy use through energy efficiency tune-ups, including sealing building gaps and increasing insulation.

Event organizers invite the Croton community and beyond to register for this event HERE.