Franzoso Contracting Recognized Among Top Customer Service Leaders in Residential Construction Industry

Croton-on-Hudson, NY’s Franzoso Contracting received a 2024 Guildmaster with Highest Distinction Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. Franzoso Contracting achieved a recommendation rating of 98% from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

Since 1980, Franzoso Contracting has been providing services in siding, windows and doors, roofing (both new and repairs), and gutters. Three-quarters of Franzoso’s valued customers refer Franzoso Contracting to their friends, neighbors, coworkers and family members.

“We don’t take customer loyalty for granted. Over our 44 years in business, we have focused on conscientious craftsmanship, superior customer service and the use of quality products to make sure every customer has an exceptional experience with us every time. I am honored that we are, once again, among the top remodeling firms in America. I want to congratulate my team who strive every day to achieve the highest ratings possible from our valued customers,” said Mark Franzoso, President of Franzoso Contracting.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Out of nearly 2,000 eligible applicants, Franzoso Contracting is just one of about 400 businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care. In determining which businesses received the 2024 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Over 2,000 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality’s customer satisfaction surveying and reporting software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality. For more information about GuildQuality, visit www.guildquality.com.