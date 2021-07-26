Up and Down the River Town Lobster Trail

As the warm rays of summer shine across the River Towns, one inevitably begins dreaming of the perfect lobster roll. Unfortunately, this decadent treat is somewhat elusive this year. With many industries recovering from the pandemic, the lobster supply chain has been disrupted and with restaurants reopening and diners becoming more comfortable returning to restaurants, demand is way up. These factors have driven the price of lobster sky-high and forced some restaurants to remove this summer staple from their menus. But fear not, there are still some amazing lobster rolls to be found along the Hudson!

Bread & Brine, Hastings-on-Hudson

The Setting: With plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, coastal decor and window ordering, this place is reminiscent of a classic New England beach town restaurant.

The Roll: Delicate chunks of claw and knuckle meat served warm poached in butter or cold in a light mayo dressing with a bag of chips on the side. Order with a side of crispy onion rings or Old Bay fries.

The Price: $25

Not a Lobster Lover? The menu features a large selection of Asian and seafood inspired small plates.

Washington Irving Boat Club, Tarrytown

The Setting: Located at the very end of the pier right on the water and practically under the Mario Cuomo Bridge, this spot is a summer classic. Also offering live music, outdoor tiki bar, dock and dine options for boaters as well as plenty of outdoor seating.

The Roll: Large chunks of claw and knuckle meat served hot poached in butter or chilled in a mayo-based dressing on a great toasted bun with a side of fries.

The Price: $21

Not a Lobster Lover? The menu features a raw bar, seafood tower, as well as pasta and meat dishes.

Barley on the Hudson, Tarrytown

The Setting: Great waterfront bar and restaurant for casual dining and drinks with a view of the Hudson. The restaurant is dog friendly, but closes occasionally due to rain so check the weather before you go.

The Roll: Large chunks of claw and knuckle meat served chilled in a mayo-based dressing with celery and scallions on a toasted hotdog bun. All sides ordered separately.

The Price: $24

Not a Lobster Lover? The small menu features a variety of deep fried baskets, sandwiches, burgers and hotdogs.

RiverMarket, Tarrytown

The Setting: Right across from the Tarrytown train station and steps from the Tarrytown waterfront, this is a great location for an upscale meal in the dining room, at the bar or on the patio, which is dog friendly.

The Roll: Large chunks of claw and tail meat served warm poached in butter on a traditional hotdog bun with fries or side salad and pickles.

The Price: $34

Not a Lobster Lover? The extensive menu features hormone free, pasture raised steaks, duck, seafood as well as pizza and pasta dishes.

Hudson Farmer & the Fish, Sleepy Hollow

The Setting: Quiet and relaxing Hudson waterfront location with water view from indoor and outdoor tables. The dining room features unique bar seating overlooking the oyster bar or kitchen.

The Roll: Large chunks of claw and tail meat served warm poached in butter or cool with cucumbers in a light mayo and herb-based dressing, served with a side of crispy fries or salad.

The Price: $28

Not a Lobster Lover? The menu focuses on local and seasonal ingredients and features a unique twist of some seafood classics as well as a selection of tasty pizzas.

3 Westerly, Ossining

The Setting: Huge waterfront patio with room for large parties as well as expansive dining room and bar with great water views. Steps away from a playground, waterfront walking path and new ice cream shop.

The Roll: Cold chopped lobster salad with tarragon mayo served with fries, sweet potato fries or pasta salad.

The Price: $30

Not a Lobster Lover? The menu features an upscale twist on some traditional gastropub items along with seafood dishes, sushi and pizza.

The Boathouse, Ossining

The Setting: Located between two marinas right on the water, this is truly a scenic location. Also offering, dock and dine mooring, indoor and outdoor tables, live music, and outdoor bar seating.

The Roll: Large chunks of claw and knuckle meat served chilled in a light tarragon aioli with fresh herbs, a side of crisp coleslaw and your choice of mashed potatoes, fries, risotto or seasonal veggies.

The Price: Market Price

Not a Lobster Lover? The menu offers traditional seafood dishes along with vegan/vegetarian options, burgers and pasta.

