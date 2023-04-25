Lincoln Depot Museum 2023 Season Opening Soon

The Lincoln Depot Museum is pleased to announce the start of the 2023 season with a special opening event on May 6, 2023.

A special Saturday presentation, “The Making of Gettysburg,” will celebrate the 30th anniversary of this popular film. The presentation will be made by Patrick Falci, who portrayed Gen. A.P. Hill in the film. Beginning five years before filming began, Pat will share stories about the film’s creators, the re-enactors, the technical aspects of shooting on hallowed ground, and of course there will be lots of stories about the many celebrities who appeared in the film – including Jeff Daniels, Martin Sheen, Tom Berenger, and even Ted Turner. (Note: The full 1993 film Gettysburg, will be shown on the large cinema screen in the Lincoln Depot Museum on July 1st, the 160th anniversary of the 1863 battle.)

The doors of the museum will open at 1 PM and the presentation will begin at 2 PM. Admission will be $10.00 per person with children 12 and under and museum members free.

New Items on Display for 2023

The Lincoln Depot exhibit: “New York and Abraham Lincoln: The Indispensable Relationship,” will include new artifacts in the museum’s growing permanent collection.

“First Saturdays” Events Planned Through December

The Lincoln Depot Museum will continue a full schedule of presentations on the first Saturday of each month for 2023. The full schedule of outstanding programs and presenters can be found on the museum website.

The 2023 season for the Lincoln Depot Museum will run from May 6 to November 19. The museum will be open every Saturday and Sunday, excluding holidays, from 1-4 PM. For further information, visit the museum website at lincolndepotmuseum.org or call at 914-402-4318. The Lincoln Depot Museum is located at 10 S. Water Street in Peekskill, NY.