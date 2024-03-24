Lincoln Depot Museum 10th Anniversary Opening Weekend Set for April 27-28

The Lincoln Depot Museum Board of Directors is pleased to announce the start of the 2024 season on April 27 and 28, 2024. This year marks the 10th year that the museum has been open to the public. There will be several local, county and state representatives on hand to help celebrate this 10-year milestone at a brief ceremony at 11 am on Saturday, April 27th. The ceremony is open to the public. Regular museum hours begin at 1 PM.

The museum’s exhibit, “New York and Abraham Lincoln: The Indispensable Relationship,” not only shows the impact of Lincoln to Peekskill and the Hudson Valley region but to New York as a whole. The importance of New York to Lincoln’s success is also highlighted. It is the only such museum in the entire state and has gained national attention and interest.

The historic building was acquired in 2003. The Lincoln Depot Foundation was formed in 2007 with the goal of restoring the original structure and creating a museum and historic site where President-elect Abraham Lincoln’s visited on February 19, 1861. With the help of a $3 million NY Environmental Protection Fund and NY Empire State Development Corporation grants obtained in 2006, thanks to then Governor George E. Pataki, the Depot Foundation was able to reach their goal.

Utilizing those same NYS grants, a new structure, the Lincoln Depot Visitor’s Center, was completed in 2019. The Visitor’s Center houses the museum offices, additional exhibits, a small gift shop and an open meeting room to hold events.

“We are proud of the result of our many years of hard work,” said Museum President John G. Testa. “There has been a tremendous amount of research, planning and collaboration to achieve this success. We were confident that the museum would be well received and has become a landmark for Peekskill and Westchester County. History buffs from around the country and globe have visited. This historic site has become the educational center we all dreamed of. We thank everyone who has supported and assisted us in making the museum such a success,” added Testa. Testa was the Mayor of Peekskill from 2002-07 when the building was acquired, and the grants awarded.

The museum project was recognized by the The American Institute of Architects with their Design Award and named “Best Museum in Westchester” by Westchester Magazine.

New Items on Display for 2024

The Lincoln Depot exhibit: “New York and Abraham Lincoln: The Indispensable Relationship,” will include many new original artifacts from the Civil War period. These objects include photos and ephemera, original newspapers of critical historical events, jewelry as well as a Lincoln Mourning Cockade worn by the public as they mourned the loss of the President in 1865.

Many Events Planned Throughout the Year

The Lincoln Depot Museum will be featuring a full lineup of events for 2024. The popular monthly program “First Saturdays at the Museum” will return. On the first Saturday of each month throughout the year there will be a variety of historical presentations, some on topics beyond the Civil War era (March-October schedule attached).

Another popular program that will return this year is the “Collector Corner,” where collectors are invited to display their own collections for a weekend in the museum and are on hand to discuss the collection with visitors. These collections are sometimes life-long passions of individuals who are happy to share their experience with our visitors.

Other activities and events will be planned as the season progresses, including films, musical performances and living history demonstrations by civil war reenactors. On September 21, 2024, there will be a special 10th Anniversary reception held at the museum. Details will be announced soon.

The 2024 season for the Lincoln Depot Museum will run from April 27 to November 24. The museum will be open every Saturday and Sunday, excluding holidays, from 1-4 PM. General Admission is $8.00 for non-residents, $5.00 for seniors, veterans, active military, and children under 12. Peekskill residents enter free of charge. Museum memberships are also available. For further information, visit the museum website at lincolndepotmuseum.org or call at 914-402-4318.