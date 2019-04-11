Amazing Moms, Amazing Shops Rules

NO PURCHASE, PAYMENT OR ENTRY FEE OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY PERIOD

The Amazing Moms, Amazing Shops Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on April 10, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Administrator’s computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes.

SPONSOR AND SWEEPSTAKES ADMINISTRATOR

River Towns Media LLC, 15 Deertree Lane, Briarcliff Manor, New York 10510 (“River Towns”)

ELIGIBILITY

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older (nineteen (19) years of age or older in Alabama) at the time of entry (the “Entrant” or “Entrants”). Employees, contractors or interns of River Towns or PFHOF (together, the “Sponsor” or “Sponsor”) and Second Street, and each of their respective divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion partners (including, in each case, immediate family members) are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, “immediate family members” is defined as spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws”, or by current or past marriage, remarriage, adoption, co-habitation or other familial extension, and any other persons residing at the same household location, whether or not related. In order to enter the Sweepstakes or win the prize, the Entrant must comply fully with these Official Rules, and by entering agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions shall be binding and final in all respects.

HOW TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES AND SWEEPSTAKES RULES

Entrants should go into any of the participating partners retail locations (the “Retailer” or “Retailers”) during the applicable Sweepstakes Period, complete the requested contact information. By submitting the Entry, the Entrant is affirming his/her agreement to the Official Rules of this Sweepstakes. Entrants are allowed one (1) Entry in this Sweepstakes per day per reatiler. The Sponsor shall have the right, at any time and in its sole discretion, to immediately disqualify any Entrant that the Sponsor suspect to be tampering with Entries, participation process, operation of the Sweepstakes or otherwise. Any attempt to enter this Sweepstakes by using different email addresses, usernames, identities, or otherwise, or not complying with the rules and Sweepstakes Period dates applicable to the Entrant’s state of residence may disqualify such Entrant and may void all submissions made by such Entrant. Each Entrant may use only one (1) e-mail address. All Entries that are in excess of the stated limits may be disqualified from the Sweepstakes at the Sponsor’ sole and absolute discretion. The Sponsor reserve the right to void all Entries made through any robotic, automatic, mechanically programmed or similar entry duplication method and to disqualify any Entrant using such method. Entries for the Sweepstakes will not be accepted through e-mail, facsimile, postal mail, express delivery service or hand-delivery to the offices of any one of the Sponsor participating in this Sweepstakes or elsewhere. The Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, tampered with, deleted or misdirected Entries that are not timely received or are lost due to computer or electronic malfunctions or other error. Assurance of delivery of the Entry is the sole responsibility of the Entrant. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use Entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission or approval.

SELECTION OF PRIZE WINNERS

Twelve (12) prize winner (the “Prize Winners”) will be selected in 12 random drawings (the “Prize Drawings”) from all eligible Entries received by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2019 (the “Deadline Date”) at each retail location. Any Entries received after the Deadline Date will not be eligible for the Prize Drawing. The Prize Drawing will be conducted within twenty-four (24) hours of the Deadline Date.

ODDS OF WINNING

Odds of winning a prize in this Sweepstakes depend on the total number of eligible Entries (as defined above) received by the Deadline Date.

PRIZE PACKAGE

Each Prize Winner will be awarded the following:

A $50 gift certificate from the retail location from which their entry was drawn. Except at ShayLula where the Prize Winner will receive a pair of Blue Topaz 14K GF earings.

The Sponsor is not responsible or liable in any manner if a Prize Winner is unable to accept or use all or any portion of the prize due to failure to qualify or comply with these Rules or any law, regulation or other rules that apply to acceptance, receipt or use of the prize package. The Amazing Moms, Amazing Shops prizes cannot be transferred or substituted, except in the Sponsor’ sole discretion. The Sponsor reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value should the featured prize, or any elements thereof, become unavailable. The prize has no cash value and may not be redeemed for cash at any time.

NOTIFICATION OF THE WINNERS

POTENTIAL SWEEPSTAKES WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR AND ADMINISTRATOR WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

The Prize Winners will each be notified by phone and/or e-mail within forty-eight (48) hours after the Prize Drawings in accordance with the contact information supplied by the Entrant at the time of entry (the “Prize Notification”). If a potential Winner does not respond to the Prize Notification within three (3) business days after the Prize Notification, Sponsor may select an alternate winner in a random drawing from all remaining eligible Entries.

In the event a potential Winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor may award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible Entries.

No substitution of the prizes will be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value should the featured prize, or any elements thereof, become unavailable. The prize has no cash value and may not be redeemed for cash at any time.

TAXES

All local, state and federal taxes incurred by accepting a prize will be the sole responsibility of the prize winner. Any person winning over $600 in prizes during any one (1) year period will receive an IRS Form 1099 at the end of the calendar year, and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

PRIVACY

In connection with this Sweepstakes entry process, Sponsor will be collecting personal data about Entrants in accordance with its privacy policy (the “Policy”). Please review Sponsor’s Policy located on our website. By participating in this Sweepstakes, the Entrant hereby agrees to Sponsor’s collection and usage of the Entrant’s personal information and the Entrant acknowledges that he/she has read and accepted the Policy. When an Entrant enters, he/she consents to receive promotional emails and reminders for upcoming promotions and information about Sponsor and its partners. Consenting to receive such emails is optional and does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter this Sweepstakes and does not improve the Entrant’s chances of winning. Entrant may opt-out of receiving further emails at any time. Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes the Entrant’s consent to Sponsor’ use of the Entrant’s email, name, likeness, entry, and state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further payment or consideration to the Entrant, unless prohibited by law.

CONDITIONS

By entering, the Entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final, and release Sponsor, and each of their divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone associated with the production of this Sweepstakes, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability for any claims, injuries, losses or damages (including attorneys fees) of any kind arising out of their participation in this Sweepstakes or resulting from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize. The potential prize winner waives the right to assert as a cost of winning the prize any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to redeem said prize and waives any liability or claims (including attorneys fees) which might arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem said prize. In the event of non-compliance with these Official Rules, or if prize notification is returned to Sponsor as undeliverable, if prize is refused or cannot be accepted for any reason, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected in a random drawing. Upon forfeiture or refusal, no compensation will be given. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission to use the winner’s name, photograph, likeness and/or statements attributed to winner regarding the Sweepstakes, for advertising and publicity purposes without further compensation or consent. All entries become the property of Sponsor. This Sweepstakes shall only be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the State of New York, without regard to the principles of conflicts of laws and submission of any entry constitutes acceptance of such laws. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

It is the Entrant’s responsibility to enter in the appropriate manner. Sponsor reserve the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to April 30, 2019, the Prize Winners will be drawn at days-end from eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communication line failure, theft, or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, illegible, damaged or undelivered entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, services or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received due to technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading of any material in this Sweepstakes. CAUTION: Any attempt by an Entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserve the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. In the event of a dispute, entries will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Automated entries are prohibited, and any use of such devices will cause disqualification. Collection and use of personally identifiable information will be in accordance with each of the Sponsor Privacy Policies as posted on each of their Websites.

Any and all decisions of Sponsor regarding the Sweepstakes are final.

This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that an Entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

Sponsor and its affiliates reserve the right to use any and all information related to the Sweepstakes, including information on Entrants obtained through the Sweepstakes, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

Sponsor reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsor reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsor may prohibit any Entrant or potential Entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such Entrant or potential Entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other Entrant, Sponsor, or Sponsor’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion). Sponsor reserve the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. An Entrant’s participation in this Sweepstakes after the posting date of revised Sweepstakes rules signifies notice and agreement to the revised Official Rules of this Sweepstakes.

NAMES OF WINNERS

To obtain the name of the Winners, contact Alain Begun, Publisher, at Pubisher@RiverTownsmedia.com by May 31, 2019.

QUESTIONS