21st Annual Village of Tarrytown Halloween Parade on Schedule for Oct 28

After winning the award for Best Local Parade seven years running by Westchester Magazine, the Annual Tarrytown Halloween Parade will kick off its 21st season this Saturday, October 28th at 5:30pm from Patriots Park in Tarrytown. Featuring cash prizes for best costumes and floats, the parade will culminate with a massive block party on Main Street. Clare Maloney and The Great Adventure will be performing live and DJ Chris Vernia with Double Image spinning bone-chilling hits.

This year the parade’s Grand Marshal is Dr. Emil Nigro who served 40 years as the Medical Director of the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Grand Marshal Aid Eileen Eagan is the Executive Director of Phelps Hospital and she will be traveling with Dr. Geller and Dr. Thakar of Phelps.

Line-up for the parade begins in Patriots Park at 3:30pm. For spectators arriving early on Main Street, find performances by the Tarrytown Music Hall and others.

Broadway will be closed to vehicular traffic from Rt. 448 in Sleepy Hollow to Benedict Avenue in Tarrytown between 5pm and 7:30pm. Vehicles will be allowed access to Franklin Street if traveling to the train station or areas west of Broadway. Main Street will be closed from 3pm to 11pm for the parade and the block party to follow.

Don your best costume and join the Headless Horseman for a spooky good time in Tarrytown!

Event Date: October 28, 2023

Event Time: 5:30pm – 7:00pm parade, and 7:00pm to 10:00pm for the block party

Location: Patriots Park to Main Street, Village of Tarrytown

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.tarrytownhalloweenparade.com/