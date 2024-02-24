The Easter Bunny Returns to Cross County Center This Spring

The Easter Bunny is returning to the iconic outdoor shopping destination this spring for photos with families, creating memorable moments that last a lifetime! Photo ops with the Easter Bunny at Cross County Center begins on Friday, March 8 and continues through Saturday, March 30. Special Sensory Bunny and Pet sessions are available this season for the first time! Visitors are encouraged to dress in their Sunday best for photos with the lovable bunny!

Easter Bunny photos will take place in a specially designed pop-up house, located between Gap and Bath & Body Works. Each child who visits the Bunny will receive a free gift.

Hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday’s from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.crosscountycenter.com/event/Easter-Bunny-Photos/2145558448/