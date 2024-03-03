Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Partners with Jersey Mike’s for their 14th Annual Month of Giving

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is joining forces with 2 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in Dutchess and Westchester County for the 14th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 27, when Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s Hartsdale & Poughkeepsie (South Road location) owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in — whether in-store, online or through the app — to help grant wishes for local children in the Hudson Valley.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $21 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

To celebrate the company’s Month of Giving fundraising campaign, Jersey Mike’s Hartsdale and Jersey Mike’s Poughkeepsie will be hosting Make-A-Wish information tables every Wednesday (March 6, 13, 20, 27), to spread awareness about the organization and the local impact wishes have on the community. Wish kids and their families will visit both locations on the Day of Giving to thank supporters for helping make wishes come true!

Learn more about the partnership by visiting hudson.wish.org/jerseymikes